Stimulus checks: Will Americans get another direct payment? White House responds…

(WJW) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it will be up to Congress to propose an additional round of stimulus checks given the cost.

“We’ll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free,” Psaki said while answering questions at a routine press briefing Tuesday.

Several lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus checks.

Twenty-one Democratic Senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to include recurring direct payments to Americans and automatic unemployment insurance extensions in the administration’s long-term economic plan.

The lawmakers argue that direct payments and enhanced unemployment insurance are “among the most effective forms of relief available.”

When asked about their proposals, Psaki emphasized that in his most recent proposal, Biden did call for an extension of the Child Tax Credit.

“And if passed, the families of tens of millions of children will continue to get regular payments — the total up to $3,000 per year for kids age six and over, and $3,600 for kids under six,” she said. “Obviously, we’re continuing to evaluate what their needs are to continue to get the pandemic under control, put people back to work, but we think that’s also a proposal that will have a long-term benefit.”