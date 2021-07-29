Vet Voices

Storm damage scenes from across the Ohio Valley; National Weather Service confirms at least two tornadoes

(WTRF) — Today’s storms caused extensive damage in many Ohio Valley communities.

The National Weather Service confirms there was a tornado in New Athens. They also confirm that a tornado touched down in New Alexandria.

Our reporters were in New Athens, Ohio in Harrison County and Wintersville, Ohio in Jefferson County to talk to officials and residents.

New Athens, Ohio damage; photos by Rebecca Little, WTRF

Wintersville, Ohio damage; photos by Colin Roose, WTRF

Storm in Blaine, Ohio; courtesy of Linda Dobranetski

SR 519 outside of New Athens; ODOT photos

