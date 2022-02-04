Winter storm Landon leaves thousands without power in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. – (WTRF) Thousands of people in Marshall County are still without power after some people have been in the dark for more than 12 hours.

There’s no doubt that the ridges in Marshall County look like someone just snapped the trees in two.

One resident told us he thinks a state of emergency should be declared in some areas since things are so bad.

There are massive power outages across the Ohio Valley.

Marshall County has been hit hard, leaving around 7,000 homes without electricity.

Tammy Knight’s family is just one of many who have been affected by this severe weather.

She says throughout the evening they listened to the eerie sound of crackling trees.

Knight said it was frightening because you could hear them fall but didn’t know where it was coming from.

We were just kind of sitting around the house listening to the trees crack and fall outside. The light had flickers kind of on or off 6-7 times then came immediately back on and about the 8th time it went out and just stayed out from there. It was probably about 12:30 – 1:00 o’clock this morning. Tammy Knight, Marshall County

Knight says back-up generators and space heaters have been a saving grace for her family.

However, when the sun came up, their yard was filled with branches that fell from all the ice built up on the trees.

We’ve been trying to clear off, there were tree branches that came down and had covered the cars, so we were trying to make sure her car wasn’t damaged. So that is what we’ve been trying to do is clean up the tree branches because they are just everywhere in this yard. Tammy Knight, Marshall County

Throughout Roberts Ridge, branches obstruct the road and lay on power lines.

No sign, car, or home was left untouched.

The snow filled winding road made it extremely difficult for anyone to leave their home.

There is no clear answer yet when power will be restored but crews even from as far away as Charleston have come to help.

If you’re in need of a place to go, you can call the Marshall County Warming Centers at 304-845-1920 to find a shelter near you.