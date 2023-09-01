BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — A safe place for exotic animals in the Valley experienced extensive damage after last week’s storm, and now the costs to repair are piling up.

Noah’s Lost Ark in Berlin Center gives exotic animals a second chance. The people there rescue unwanted and abused animals.

“The winds were horrible — it basically smashed some of our enclosures,” said Ellen Karnofel, director of Noah’s Lost Ark. Big trees came down everywhere — they ripped out in the wind — and the trees ripped out our perimeter fencing.”

Noah’s Lost Ark is a nonprofit 501(c)(3). The organization does not receive any government funding, depending solely on donations and admission fees.

“Ganzo and Amari — they’re two of our leopards — they lost their enclosures,” Karnofel said. “We’re going to have to repair all of this damage. Our paths were washed away with all the rain and the winds.”

The fencing and perimeters provide safety for the animals, as well as the people who come to visit. But Karnofel now isn’t sure how the sanctuary is going to pay for the damage.

“We’re running over a $5,000 bill at the moment, just for some of the tree cleanup from the first day,” Karnofel said. “We’ve had some wonderful people volunteer to come out and do some trimming and as of now we’re king of in limbo.”

Because of the damage, they are not able to open their facility to the public, which means they don’t have income from patrons coming in.

In the meantime, there have been some adjustments to where the animals that lost their enclosures are staying.

“Every animal that’s of the wild and dangerous variety, they have a safe den, so when there’s a bad storm out, we lock them in there so that they’re protected,” Karnofel said. “If there’s a tornado that comes through — which seems like it kind of did — then they’re safe in there.”

Noah’s Lost Ark is taking monetary donations; fencing, dawn dish soap and bleach are needed as well. Those interested in learning more about how they can help can do so on the sanctuary’s website.