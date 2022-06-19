WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

An overnight storm early in the week didn’t just bring lighting and thunder to the Ohio Valley. It also brought downed trees, damaged buildings and thousands waiting days for power.

Parts of Ohio County saw the most destruction, so Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency. Many homes and businesses were without power for days and AEP brought in out-of-state crews to help with the repairs and restoration.

While thousands of people were without power, the Ohio Valley also had to deal with a few days of oppressive heat.

It was so muggy and the air conditioners just couldn’t be turned on so cooling shelters had to be set up to help those who didn’t have anywhere to go to get out of the harsh conditions. There was also extra concern for the elderly, and the homeless population.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with slimmed down training.

Now, they will only be required 24-hours of training as opposed to the more than 700 that was required before. However, school boards have the final say on if carrying guns is allowed.



We all know it as one of the most popular entertainment venues in the Ohio Valley, and now it’s getting a makeover. WesBanco arena began a $1.7 million floor installation this week.

The floor started to show signs of failure a few years ago and since they’ve been using a temporary rink. The next step is pouring concrete later this summer. Before long the home of the Nailers will be like new.

Finally, with your help WTRF was able to give back to our area animal shelters.

Many of them brought cats and dogs available for adoption to the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park for Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day. We also collected donations that will be given to these area shelters.

