WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Season of Giving is upon us, and Straub Automotive, along with their employees and customers, are helping to make this Christmas a little bit brighter for area children.

Straub has just wrapped up a month-long toy drive, and made a big donation to Toys For Tots on Friday at their Hyundai location at the Highlands.

They were able to collect over 250 toys since the beginning of November, even giving out discounts to customers for donations.

Executive manager Bryan Fato tells us they are excited with how well this year’s toy drive turned out.

“Christmas time is our favorite time of the year, and this year, you know, like many years we realized it can be a challenging time for some other folks, which is one of the reasons we are so honored to partner with the Marine Corps. and Toys For Tots program, and on behalf of all our employees and customers, be able to present them with all these gifts.” BRYAN FATO, Executive Manager at Straub Automotive

Straub Automotive also donated and raffled off a brand new Honda Motocompacto Scooter, with all proceeds going directly to Toys For Tots.