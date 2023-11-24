WHEELING, W.Va. — A portion of Market Street in Wheeling, at the intersection with 13th Street, will be closed beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, through Thursday, February 29, 2024, to replace a storm pipe.

Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays, and follow detour signs.

Alternate Routes: Standard vehicles use Lane 7 to Market Street to Chaplin Street to Wheeling Tunnel and Market Street on ramp to Interstate 70 westbound or WV 2 northbound.

Truck traffic and oversize loads will need to use Main Street to 16th Street to US 250 to Interstate 470.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

