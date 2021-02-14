Strong Finish for No. 23 Hilltoppers in Road Win

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – Dalton Bolon scored his 2,000th career point and the No. 23 West Liberty men’s basketball team scored the last seven points here Saturday to fend off a spirited Notre Dame upset bid and escape Murphy Gym with an 89-84 victory.

It was the fifth straight win for Coach Ben Howlett’s resurgent Hilltoppers (9-3) but it came with more than its share of anxious moments in a game that saw 15 ties and a dozen lead changes.

The host Falcons (4-7) took their last lead of the day, 84-82, on a Jordan Burton jumper with 1:43 to go but WLU’s Pat Robinson knifed down the lane for the equalizer just 10 seconds later.

With time running out on the shot clock, Notre Dame’s John Godinez tried to get to the rim but Marlon Moore Jr. swatted the shot toward the sidelines where Malik McKinney collected it.

With the score still tied, 84-84, Howlett called his final timeout to set the crucial possession. Robinson took a handoff at the top of the key, split two defenders and was fouled as he curled in the go-ahead hoop. His free throw made it 87-84 with 42 seconds left.

Unable to find a 3-point opportunity, Roland drove toward the hoop late in the shot clock but Moore came up big with another block. West Liberty retrieved the carom and McKinney knocked down two free throws to seal it.

Bolon became only the sixth man in nearly a century of Hilltopper basketball to reach the 2,000-point career mark on a free throw late in the first half. Ironically, the milestone came on a tough shooting night for the senior guard. He missed his first 10 shots from the field but drained a key 3-pointer late in the second half and was a clutch 8-for-9 from the charity stripe to finish with 11 points.

As a team, West Liberty struggled to find its shooting touch throughout the game. True freshman Zach Rasile provided a big lift off the bench with 12 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting but his teammates were a combined 2-of-22 from behind the arc.

Robinson made his last four shots from the floor to finish with 16 points while Will Yoakum also went for 16 points with 6 rebounds. Bryce Butler had a strong game off the bench with 14 points and McKinney added a season-high 13 points along with a career-high 8 rebounds.

Burton finished with a game-high 21 points for Notre Dame with Mohamed Alkadi adding 16 points and 9 rebounds. Tyland Crawford had 14 points and Michael Sampson turned in a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Coming off a stretch of six games in 14 days, the Hilltoppers aren’t scheduled to return to the court until Feb. 20 when they travel to Frostburg State.