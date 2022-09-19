MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause.

EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at 325 2nd Street.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us that the fire was fully involved when units arrived on scene.

Glen Dale VFD, McMechen FVD, Moundsville VFD and Glen Dale P.D. are on scene. Sherrard VFD is currently on stand by.

Details are limited at this time, so stay with 7NEWS for updates as we learn more.