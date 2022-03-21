You can literally see the smiles on campus.

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You will notice the signs are no more! Starting Monday, West Liberty University removed its mask mandate.

The University was one of the last colleges in the area to do so. It cautiously waited to go mask-optional one week after spring break, to mitigate those who might have picked something up while visiting a different state.

While some faculty members or students might choose to keep one on, President Dr. W. Franklin Evans says that it is up to individual choice now.

Dr. Evans says West Liberty’s ‘Critical Intervention Team’ wanted to make sure that when the masks came off, they would not have to go back on a week later.

“I know that our students are elated, as well as our faculty and staff. I’ve heard a couple people give the thumbs up.

I do know that there were faculty members who were appreciative of the fact that we waited at least a week after spring break before we lifted this mandate.” Dr. W. Franklin Evans, WLU President

Currently, there are zero active COVID cases among students at West Liberty.