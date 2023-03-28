OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Now that spring-time is officially here, that means that prom season is right around the corner.

Today one local law firm teamed up with the Wheeling Nailers and local law enforcement to send a message to kids on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Today they visited with nearly 180 students at John Marshall High School. The program included a question and answer session.

Later, Wheeling Nailer, Peter Laviolette addressed the students about making safe decisions about drinking and driving.

“It’s more of a conversation that we like to have with the children here to make sure that, when they are confronted with adult situations, that they have the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves.” Chriistian Turak Partner, Gold Khourey & Turak

Newly appointed 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Richard Wilson was also a special guest at today’s event. Judge Wilson is a graduate of John Marshall High School.