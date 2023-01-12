MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some of the best and brightest middle school students from all across Marshall County had the opportunity to show off some of their hard work today.

Awards were handed out for the annual science fair projects. Students from Sherrard, Cameron and Moundsville Middle schools took part in the contest. The winners will have a chance to compete in the regional competition held at West Liberty University in February.

First and second place awards were given out in a number of categories. There was also an award given out for an over-all winner.

And that winner was Drew Marling.

“So for my project, we took three golfers and three different types of brands. They all hit ten balls to see which ones went the farthest.” Drew Marling, Winner

“A lot of theses kids are doing this on their own. They are exploring something they are interested in and they got to pick their own category. So this is really getting them excited about science.” Jamie Pettit, Marshall County Science Fair Coordinator

In order for students to move on to the regional competition they must score at least a 90 out of 100 on their project.