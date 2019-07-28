Students return home after mission trip to New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

21 students from the Vineyard Church in Wheeling have made it home safely after going on a mission trip to Long Island New York.

Students grades 7th through 12th helped with Hurricane Sandy recovery.

Some built fences, others did flooring projects and they even restored some houses.

“We definitely learned a lot. Gained some new skills. So it was awesome,” said Volunteer Youth Leader, Ryan Proctor.

Proctor said the kids smiled through the whole thing and they were just happy to help others in need.