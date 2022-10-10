OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s often the dream of a young child to grow up to be a firefighter. Today some local kids had the opportunity to get an up close look at their future dream job.



As part of Fire Prevention Week, students at Bethlehem Elementary toured the new Bethlehem Fire Department building, which opened just over a year ago.



The kids were given a demonstration of some of the equipment and even got to sit in the fire truck. They also received some fire safety information from the firefighters.



Also members of the Grace Lutheran Church gave free smoke detectors to all kindergarten students.

“Because we are a church and we are in the community and we are partners in education and we felt it was important to help in any way we can to help protect the students and their families.” Drew Villani, Principal, Bethlehem Elementary School

Grace Lutheran Church has provided free smoke detectors for kindergarten classes over the past several years. That’s thanks to a grant from Thivent, which is a Lutheran financial institution.