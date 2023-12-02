BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Grief counselors and clergy spent the day Friday helping students and staff in the Leetonia Schools cope with the violent death of a teacher.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding teacher Michelle Long dead at home in the 29000 block of Carey Road Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were called for a report that a woman had been shot. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Long outside of the home with an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

According to Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, they’re still investigating the homicide, but they have a person of interest in the case.

The Sheriff’s Department said that a search warrant was conducted Thursday night at an address in Lisbon. At this time, no arrest has been announced.

Long worked at Leetonia Exempted Village High School as a math/STEM/industry teacher and coach.

Classes were held as usual on Friday, and the door outside Long’s homeroom and nearby hallway were decorated in her memory.

“It’s been organic. Some of the things that we’re seeing from makeshift memorials to card making,” said Leetonia Superintendent Dennis Dunham.

The district is providing grief counselors to anyone who needs to speak with them.

“Miss Long is one of those teachers that had an impact on everyone, not just our students but our staff and our community,” Dunham said. “Some of our kids had to grow up overnight. Some of our students have never dealt with death and grieving.”

Investigators said that Long had been in a contentious divorce case where a judge denied a request by her ex-husband for a larger share of the couple’s assets earlier this week.

The district posted on its Facebook page that grief counselors will be available to those who need it at the school.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 330-424-7255. Tipsters can be anonymous and can also submit tips through the Columbiana County Sheriff’s app.

Brandon Jaces contributed to this report.