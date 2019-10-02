TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF)- The 6th annual Stuff A Cruiser is back! And this year, all donations raised will be going to the Gabriel Project. The Gabriel Project helps babies from birth to 2 years old. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will have volunteers there to help, with 8 cruisers ready to be stuffed! Stuff A Cruiser helps prepare for both immediate need and the holiday season. A suggestion list will be distributed at each storefront,

and anyone can donate whatever they’d like.

7News asked a Board Member of the Gabriel Project, Ashlie Costello, what someone can donate. Costello says all donations are welcome, especially “baby hygiene products but if we have someone who is willing to purchase a car seat, of course, we don’t turn those down as well as baby gates. Formula diapers are a huge need, wipes, but we also have people who like to give clothing and blankets and toys so wherever you see the flashing lights come visit us.”

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says “it will be a great time we just want to collect as much as we can to stuff the shelves for the need that they have. The generosity of this Valley is huge, it always has been and it always will be, there’s a lot of great people in this Valley. We just ask everyone to come out and help support this awesome event.”

Here are the details, the Stuff A Cruiser event will take place this Friday, October 4th from 5:30PM – 7:30PM at The Highlands, Triadelphia. Donations will be collected at Target, Walmart, and T.J.Maxx. Monetary donations are also welcome. Volunteers will be at each storefront and suggestion lists will be available.