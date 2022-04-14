WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

People brought last-minute donations of money and groceries this afternoon to help Bethlehem Apostolic Temple prepare for their 32nd annual Easter Basket Giveaway.

The Stuff The Bus event took place outside the Elm Grove Riesbeck’s.

The church had a list of foods they still need, and people could take the list into the store and shop for the extra items while they were doing their own shopping.

Others preferred to donate money.

The pastor said what he’s asking for most is for people to turn out Saturday morning and receive whatever they need in order to have a good Easter dinner.

“If you are in need of food and you need help for your Easter, please come out so that we can help you,” said Pastor Darrell Cummings. “We want to help you. We have a team that has worked all month trying to help you. You don’t have anything to be ashamed about. The only thing to be ashamed about would be if you needed help and didn’t ask for it.”

A man drove up and unloaded groceries from his church on Wheeling Island.

“We have a bunch of canned goods and dry milk that we do not use,” said Bob Neidhardt, lay leader at New Life United Methodist Church. “And I heard on the radio that these folks were accepting some for their giveaway. And I thought we’re going to help them. We’ve done it before. They do great things in Wheeling with these giveaways so we want to help.”

Another woman quietly handed them two filled grocery bags.

“I have been so blessed by the good Lord that I thought I’d pass it on, like I should,” said Sandy Parsons of Triadelphia.

If you missed the Stuff The Bus event, you can still donate.

You can mail a check to Bethlehem Temple, P.O. Box 6051, Wheeling, W. Va. 26003.

And if you can’t do that, Pastor Cummings says that’s fine.

“What we really need are your prayers,” he concluded.

The Easter Basket Giveaway starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

It’s being done as a drive-through at the North Wheeling Dream Center, at 407 Main Street.