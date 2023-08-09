WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s almost time for students (and teachers) to head back to the classroom.

A survey by the National Retail Federation shows school supplies increased with inflation and are going to cost families nearly 12% more this year compared to last year.

And the Ohio Valley is no exception to these increased costs.

Rev. Darrel Cummings and members of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple are asking for community help to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies, clothes and other back to school essentials this Saturday, August 12 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The goal is to help the less fortunate return to school with confidence and a smile.

“What we’re looking for is anything anybody wants to do, but we’re book bags, notebooks, pens, papers, pencils, pro tractors, glue, all of these things to help them with going back to school. This is not meant to be a handout. This is meant to be helping of a hand up. And so, if someone would like to help us to help others, we would greatly appreciate it. Rev. D. W. Cummings | Pastor, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Again, the “Stuff the Bus” event is this Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is being held in the church’s parking lot located at 330 North Main Street, Wheeling, W.Va 26003.