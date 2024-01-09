OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The future of the site of the former Wheeling Inn has a lot of potential for downtown, and officials are asking the public for their input.

There is a proposal on the table for a brand new Wheeling Gateway Center that will function as a heritage, visitors and welcome center, and will highlight the iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

But nothing is set in stone yet.

They’re asking the public to submit ideas, photos and anything that will help maximize what should be an incredible space for the Friendly City.

“We’re not going to obscure that view ever again. It’s been 150 years there’s been buildings standing there, blocking the Suspension Bridge, so now we have an opportunity to get rid of that obstacle and really showcase the Gateway to the West; the original one. So the Bridge is very important.” Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau

The survey will be open until February 22nd, and then the findings will be presented to the public at a meeting tentatively scheduled for February 28th at the Capitol Theatre.

CLICK HERE for the survey.