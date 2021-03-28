Summer cruising for Americans means flying and vaccinations to board boat

Seven-day cruises are starting in June out of Nassau and St. Martin, but there's a catch

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — To the joy of many in need of the vacation you didn’t get last year, cruising is starting back up!

Both Royal Caribbean and their sister company Celebrity will host seven-day cruises starting in June out of Nassau in the Bahamas and St. Martin. You’ll be in-port four days out of that time.

The tickets just went to sale but here’s the catch: You must FLY to those destinations since the CDC has not allowed cruises to board on US soil.

“This is all in anticipation of the CDC saying hey, whatever date, we can go back to the normal cruises which Royal Caribbean has like 25 ships so they’d be sailing everywhere. We’re still hopeful that will happen sooner rather than later.” Bill Bryson, Owner of Uniglobe

For now, Bryson says you must have the COVID-19 vaccine to board these cruise ships.

And he says if you were to contract the virus, the cruise line would cover your flight home and not charge you for the trip.

Because there are so many different guidelines and issues with travel right now, Uniglobe urges you to book with a travel agent.