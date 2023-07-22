MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Nothing says summer like friends, food, and a tailgate party!

Benwood invited the Ohio Valley out for a Summer tailgate party this afternoon.

People were encouraged to bring their own food and drinks and spend a fun day with their friends and family.

Summer tailgate party at Benwood City Park. Bring your own food/drinks and spend time with friends. Live music and yard games. Party goes until dusk! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/wm5KVD2o2b — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 22, 2023

A DJ and live music provided entertainment and yard games sparked friendly competitions.

“We thought we’d do a community tailgate picnic for all the residents in Benwood and outside of the Benwood area. So, we came up with a tailgate theme so you could come and support your favorite high school college pro team. It’s such a beautiful day, so we just thought we’d get some people together and have a good time.” DANA MELE | BENWOOD RESIDENT

If you’d still like to stop by for a visit, the party is going on until dusk.

The park has been open since 1973, so to celebrate the 50th anniversary, residents have spent the summer hosting a variety of events like the tailgate party.

More events like this are scheduled throughout the rest of the summer, visit Benwood City Park’s Facebook page.