MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Marshall County Fair kicked off this weekend and will continue throughout this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From Saturday, July 22 through Saturday, July 29, the fair hosts fun activities for the whole family.

The delicious fair food and food truck items will be available all week.

Wednesday there is a “Goat Dress Up” contest, a carnival and a kids rodeo.

Thursday and Friday will include the traditional truck and tractor pulls.

The fair goes until this Saturday, July 29, with varying hours and activities on each day.

Marshall County Fair list of Activities

Gate price is $10 each day. On Thursday, children 12 and under get FREE admission. You can also purchase weekly passes at the fair office for $50.

Marshall County Fair Prices

To stay up to date on what the Marshall County Fair is offering each day, you can visit their Facebook page.