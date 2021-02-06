Super Bowl LV Eve: What’s happening in Tampa on Saturday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After an exciting week in the City of Tampa, we’ve officially reached Super Bowl Eve – just one day out from the highly-anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Buccaneers’ home field at Raymond James Stadium.

If you haven’t explored all there is to do in the Super Bowl host city yet, Saturday is your final day to do so.

The Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park is open for the final day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The experience at Julian B. Lane requires a reservation. All reservations are currently booked and walk-ups will not be allowed on Saturday.

The experience setup at Curtis Hixon and Technology Village, however, does not require a reservation. Those sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. as well.

Saturday is also the last day to check out the Super Bowl light show. The show starts at 6:55, 7:55, 8:55 and 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. It takes place on the water near the Tampa Convention Center.

