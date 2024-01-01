Ohio (WTRF) – Sports Betting has been legal in the state of Ohio for a year now, and during that time calls to the Gambling Helpline have increased and remain consistently high.

Monthly reports from the Problem Gambling Network Ohio helpline are closely monitored.

In January 2023, the helpline received nearly 1400 calls compared to the 456 calls in January 2022.

Sports betting can be done from anywhere with new mobile options, giving people 24/7 access.

While increases in calls to the helpline cannot be attributed to the legalization of sports betting, network executive director, Derek Longmeier, says it is concerning.

“One of the core pieces we focus on is limit setting. That would be both the dollars you spend and the amount of time that you spend. So, if you don’t have to go to a physical location to engage in betting, then it makes it easier to lose track of how much money or time is being spent.” Derek Longmeier | Executive Director, Problem Gambling Network Ohio

Longmeier says PGNO wants to begin collecting data on ease of access to sports betting for minors throughout the state.

He says the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 for individuals or loved ones affected by problem gambling.

Call 1-800-589-9966 or visit GamblingHelpOhio.org for more information.