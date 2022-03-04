BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Flags were flying and emotions were running high as the truckers’ convoy passed through the Ohio Valley Friday.

Supporters gathered on the overpasses through Belmont County to show their support. Supporters gathered as early as 8:45 Friday morning, and throughout the day cars and trucks honked their horns in support as they passed under them.

Residents say this convoy is doing one important thing, standing up for our freedom.

They’re standing up for all of us. They’re fighting for all of us I guess ya know to live our lives like we always have. Kim Wiley, convoy supporter

They are definitely going to draw some attention. I hope to God the politicians take notice. I hope they are there and listen. And do what they can to better our nation. Missy Carpenter, convoy supporter

“Just solidarity, ya stick together to get things done.” Kirk Carpenter, convoy supporter

The convoy is headed to Washington, D.C. as they stand against COVID mandates. Their next stop is Hagerstown, Maryland.