(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Prices at the pump are hurting Americans, and in the Mountain State, Democratic legislators thought they had a plan to bring a little relief. They asked Governor Jim Justice to pause the state’s gas tax for 30-days.

–>Gov. Justice on pausing gas tax: “If Legislature comes to me…I’ll do it tomorrow.”<–



However, the Governor said he doesn’t have that authority, that he would have to recall the state legislature. Governor Justice also said during a press conference that if the legislature were to come to him, he would gladly do that.

A group of U.S. Senators, including Ohio Senator Rob Portman traveled to Poland this week to visit Ukrainian refugee sites.

–> Ohio Senator met with Ukrainian refugees in Poland <–

Senator Portman called that experience deeply moving. He said he spoke to mothers, grandmothers and children who were in tears over having their homes destroyed and their friends and family wounded or killed. Senator Portman explained many areas have no resources, and he wants to find a way to get more help to Ukraine.

In Paden City, the water quality has been a problem for several years. Now the city’s been added to the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List.

–> Capito, Manchin Appreciate Addition of Paden City to EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List <–

This means it can now rely on permanent federal funding to aid any contamination cleanup to help ensure better environmental and public health. Paden City had previously received more than $10 million in federal funding to assist with the water issues.

Serenity Hills in Ohio County was closed this week by the state of West Virginia.

–> Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia <–

That information came from CEO Sharon Travis The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills were moved to other facilities, but the quick response team and lifeline team remain active.

This week marked two years since the first reported Coronavirus case in West Virginia.

–> West Virginia announced its first COVID case two years ago today <–

The Mountain State was the last state to record a case in 2020 and since then it’s been years of lockdowns, masked faces, and testing. Health officials said shutdowns are not likely to happen again, but urge continued caution as there could be another wave of the virus on the way.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.