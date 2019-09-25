Wheeling Island residents outraged after suspension bridge closing

WHEELING ISLAND, W. Va. (WTRF) – State transportation officials closed the Wheeling Suspension Bridge to all vehicular traffic Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The closure is expected to last a year as a method to preserve the historic bridge for many years to come.

Although pedestrians and bicyclists still have access to bridge, some Wheeling Island residents have expressed outrage.

What about if there’s a bunch of traffic on that [Fort Henry] bridge? What are they going to do with all of the firetrucks that need to come to the island to put the fire out? An anonymous Wheeling Island resident

Officials say the bridge rehabilitation process will take at least one year but could last longer.

Now, Wheeling Island residents must rely solely on the Fort Henry Bridge as a way to enter downtown Wheeling.

There’s a lot of us residents that live here that use that [suspension] bridge daily. A lot of people travel over to Wheeling to go to work in Wheeling. There’s a lot of people who live there that drive their kids to Catholic school. Lynne Walton, Secretary of the Island Community Association

Preliminary work for the I-70 Bridges Project is expected to begin this fall on the Fort Henry Bridge.

The project is expected to take three years to complete.

