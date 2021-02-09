WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF)- Switzerland of Ohio Local School district is in Phase 1 of its telehealth pilot project.

The project works to provide health services remotely for students in need. Karen Jackson, director of Center for Virtual Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and her team provided a manual on this telehealth system. Through this program, students can get speak with eight counselors remotely. Jackson’s goal is to continue to expand the list of health services provided through the telehealth pilot project.

“It was a rewarding experience because we know it’s going to make a difference in that community. There’s so much opportunity to take advantage of this project here and say, “Can it be used in other schools across the state,” said Jackson.

Governor DeWine’s administration is in full support of Jackson’s telehealth manual, placing it on its Innovate Ohio webpage for other school districts to use as a guide.