Switzerland of Ohio School District offers teachers contract

Woodsfield, OH (WTRF)- The Switzerland of Ohio Local School District Board of Education says they have offered its teaching employees a 15% base salary increase over a three year contract.

The Board says the proposal would provide a 5% increase each year of the 3 year contract.

The insurance plan would stay exactly as it is now for the teachers the board says.

The Board told 7News that they currently pays 90% of the premiums for health care, with the teachers paying the other 10 %.

“The Board made its salary offer to the SOEA because it wants to ensure that quality teachers come to and stay with our District,” said Board President Sarah Smith. “We believe that this is about as generous of a salary offer as you will find in the State,” she added.

The Board says the members of the SOEA are contractually guaranteed to receive a portion of the District’s public utility personal property revenues, which the board says amounted to about $1,900 for each teacher.

The Board said the last bargaining proposal to the SOEA included a number of proposed contract changes that would improve education for students

Restrictions on teachers using personal days for outside employment, to ensure that teachers primary focus is on their work in the classroom. Greater flexibility for the assignment of teachers to students based on the qualifications Increased compensation for coaching positions to encourage greater staff participation and involvement in student activities.

The SOEA declared impasse on September 3, said the Board.

“The Board is serious about reaching a settlement with the SOEA that ensures a quality education for the District’s students,” said Smith, “The latest proposal from the Board clearly reflects that.”

The Board and SOEA are scheduled to next meet with a Federal Mediator on December 15.

The Switzerland of Ohio Education Association is set to march to the district offices tonight to seek a new contract.



They say they have gone more than three months without one, and are partnering with labor organizations and community members to get a new deal.



The Association members voted almost unanimously to authorize a 10-day strike notice on Sunday.



They will meet at the Woodsfield Courthouse at 4:45 this evening.