Sycamore Youth Center celebrates summer with a block party

Jefferson County, OHIO (WTRF) – The Sycamore Youth Center marked the end of the school by throwing a big block party celebration.

They invited students from kindergarten all the way through high school seniors to come out and enjoy themselves. The crowd gathered at the corner of North and 4th Streets in Steubenville.
The event featured bouncy houses, and not to mention free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks for everyone that showed up.

The Youth Center also put up displays of art and sewing projects made by the students themselves.

