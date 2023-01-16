JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – It was a big turnout today as dozens of kids and their families came to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Sycamore Youth Center of Steubenville held a Youth and Children’s celebration, honoring Dr. King. The day included a rapper and mime artist along with dancers and singing.

The keynote speaker was Janese Boston. Boston grew up in South Steubenville and is currently a master chef and owner of Living Proof Chef Services, based out of Columbus.

She was recently featured on Good Morning America.

She shared her life experienced and her message to the children was that… they are the dream.

“They are the dream. You can have a dream but I need them to wake up and believe in themselves, that they are the dream. And two, utilize the resources, the social media, the Tik-Tok, the Instagram, the Facebook. They’re free, there is so much information there. If they have something they are interested in and they want to grow in it, absolutely use the resources that they have, like the social media platforms.” Janese Boston, Owner & Chef, Living Proof Chef Service

“I hope that they are inspired to follow that dream that Janese talked about, which was inspired by MLK, that they are the dream. That they can follow the path that God has given them the gifts to follow and that they can be successful.” Bobbyjon Bauman, Director, Sycamore Youth Center

Following the presentation, the kids were treated to a lunch prepared by Boston.