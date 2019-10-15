Taco Bell’s seasoned beef recalled over possible metal shavings contamination

TAMPA (KTLA) – Seasoned beef used in Taco Bell’s tacos and burritos has been recalled over concern it could be contaminated with metal shavings, federal regulators announced Monday.

The meat products produced by Kenosha Beef International were shipped to five distribution centers, then to Taco Bell locations nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

Authorities said the amount of beef recalled from the Ohio-based manufacturer was undetermined. But in its own announcement, the fast-food company said the recall affected 2.3 million pounds of beef.

Taco Bell says that the product has been removed from all of the affected restaurants across 21 states in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.

The products in question were produced between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4. It’s unclear when they were shipped out.

The issue was first discovered Saturday, when Taco Bell informed regulators it had received three customer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of people suffering adverse reactions after consuming the beef, USDA says.

Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their health care provider, officials said.