WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The dog days of summer are over, but that didn’t stop Oglebay Park from holding its annual Drool at the Pool event on Saturday, August 9, as part of its Paws at the Park Day.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., everyone was welcome to bring their four-legged friends to the Crispin Center Outdoor pool to splash, swim, and play.

A $10 donation was encouraged per dog, and the proceeds will go to help the animals at the Oglebay Good Zoo.

The event director shared how much fun the event is and the smiles it brings.

“This turns into the perfect dog park with its own pool. So that’s what today turns into. But no, it’s great. It means a whole lot to see. The dogs are always coming around. There’s our park is filled with the community and dogs all the time to give this to them and let them go out with a bang at the end of summer. It’s just awesome, and you can’t look at them and not smile. It’s just so much fun.” Andy Brown | Oglebay Park | Director of Special Events

After the event, the pool is completely drained and officially closes for the summer.