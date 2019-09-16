Take a bite out of ‘The Fat Apple’ in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — The Fat Apple returns bigger and better in Bridgeport just in time for the holidays!

The store recently expanded to more space and extended their days of operation from Wednesday to Sunday.

Known for its candy apples and chocolate, the store held its opening this past weekend, just in time for their ‘Whitney Wonka-tastic-Days.

The Fat Apple in Bridgeport, Ohio

The owner and guests celebrated with free samples, music and a chocolate fountain.

We just thought we would kind of take our own spin on that and bring back the kid in everybody. And honestly, the adults were probably more overwhelmed than the children. So, it was really fun. Don Rhodes, father of owner

The owner says there are more fun events on the horizon for The Fat Apple. Check out their Facebook page for updates.