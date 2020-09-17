Take a Tour with Taylor: Behind the scenes look at WPHS first week back

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Routines are returning to some sort of normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. On our new series “Take a Tour With Taylor” we show you exactly how people are making the best out of these different situations for every day living.

This week “Take a Tour with Taylor” stopped by Wheeling Park High School to get a behind the scenes look at the first week back in class since the pandemic hit last year.

Lots of things are different this year, from one way hallways, to mask mandates.

School staff said it’s an adjustment for everyone but they are all learning the process together.

We’ve had a really great first couple of days. Our students have been wonderful with following out mask regulations. They’ve been really open to all the little changes we’ve had to make and have been very cooperative. Meredith Dailer, WPHS Principal

Temperatures checks and COVID questionnaires are required for all visitors coming into the building.

There are protocols in place for the students and teachers for all school activities.

In the classrooms we have hand sanitizing stations that students use when they come in. Depending on the teachers they do have plexi-glass dividers, depending on the different needs and stuff for those class rooms. Then throughout the day there are squirt bottles that are provided that have the tablet cleaners in them that they spray on the desks and stuff and they get cleaned at night time also. David Crumm, Ohio County Schools Administrator of Operations

There are also plexi-glass shields in the cafeteria and in the main office along with markers on the floor to keep people six feet apart. Informational posters hang in the hallways.

Even with the new changes students are just happy to be back and some say they even like the new guidelines set up for them.

I actually kind of like being socially distanced in the classroom. It makes it a lot easier to pay attention instead of being distracted by me friends around me. Christian Bryan, WPHS Sophomore

School officials say this is really a team effort and the appreciate the patience of the faculty, staff, parents, and students.