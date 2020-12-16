https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/
#TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day

by: Sam Coniglio

The early signing period has officially begun as the top prospects in high school football begin to solidify the next step in their careers.

Neal Brown and his staff are in Morgantown hoping to bring in another strong class like last year, eyeing up to 19 new spots for recruits. For a full primer on this year’s National Signing Day, click here.

Stop back here for updates as the letters-of-intent roll in.

Note: “BAN” stands for the bandit position, which is a hybrid position between linebacker and defensive line.

Wyatt Milum — OL — Kenova, WV

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 280
  • High School: Spring Valley
  • WV rank: 1
  • Position rank: 12 (ESPN), 15 (247Sports), 20 (Rivals),
  • Caliber: 4 stars
  • No. 97 in ESPN300

Andrew Wilson-Lamp — DB — Massillon, OH

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 180
  • High School: Massillon Washington
  • OH rank: 15 (247Sports and Rivals), 44 (ESPN)
  • Position rank: 13 (Rivals), 15 (247Sports), 177 (ESPN)
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Victor Wikstrom — TE — Uppsala, Sweden

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 251
  • High School: RIG Celsiusskolan
  • Position rank: 43
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Kaden Prather — WR — Montgomery Village, MD

  • Height:
  • Weight:
  • High School: Northwest
  • MD rank: 9 (Rivals), 13 (247Sports and ESPN)
  • Position rank: 36 (Rivals), 39 (247Sports), 47 (ESPN)
  • Caliber: 4 stars
  • No. 244 in ESPN300

Ja’Corey Hammett — BAN — Miami, FL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205
  • High School: Miami Northwestern
  • FL rank: 77 (Rivals), 91 (247Sports), 105 (ESPN)
  • Position rank: 29 (Rivals), 41 (247Sports), 71 (ESPN)
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Edward Vesterinen — DL — Helsinki, Finland

  • Height:
  • Weight:
  • Previous team: Helsinki Roosters
  • Position rank: 85 (247Sports), 140 (ESPN)
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Tomas Rimac — OL — Brunswick, OH

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 275
  • High School: Brunswick
  • Position rank: 67 (247Sports), 76 (ESPN)
  • State rank: 25 (ESPN), 32 (247Sports), 55 (Rivals)
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Treylan Davis — TE — Jackson, OH

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 240
  • High School: Jackson
  • OH rank: 33 (247Sports), 39 (Rivals), 66 (ESPN)
  • Position rank: 34 (ESPN), 51 (247Sports)
  • Caliber: 3 stars

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

