Tattoo convention on Wheeling Island brings in country’s best artists

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Tattoo artists and enthusiasts fill Wheeling Island Casino for the Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention.

It hosts 100 of the country’s best tattoo artists including names from the hit TV show Ink Master. At the event, artists are tattooing on clients all weekend long.

You can walk around and admire the tattoo artists’ work, watch live performances, and grab a bite from the food vendors.

Tattoo Apprentice Arianna Finuf says she has been a part of these conventions for years and that is a wonderful way for people to find new artists.

Sometimes you can come up and do walk ins. People walk around and look at the art they see what they like from the tattoo artist. They say they like your stuff and sometimes the artist will have art available just for the convention which I think is really cool. They make art just for the convention, just for people to walk up and get tattooed. Arianna Finuf, Tattoo Apprentice

The convention continues tomorrow morning at 11 and you can get tickets at the event.