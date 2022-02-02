Teacher turns hero after using CPR to save a life

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Bridge Street Middle School teacher is being crowned a hero after saving a woman’s life.

The heroic story starts with Stephanie O’Donnell, a seventh grade special education teacher at Bridge Street Middle School. Last week she performed lifesaving CPR after she noticed an unconcious woman in a medical parking lot. When O’Donnell saw the woman’s lips turn blue, she knew it was time to take action.

Her CPR was enough until first responders showed up. O’Donnell tells us she wasn’t even supposed to be there that day. She says it’s a true “right place-at the right time” situation.

I just did what I had to do in that moment. I never dreamt I would be in that situation. Like I said, I wasn’t even supposed to be the one taking my son to the doctors appointment. I thought I was helping a woman into a van, not a situation like that. Stephanie O’Donnell, teacher

O’Donnell credits being a teacher and a coach for her lifesaving efforts. She says she has to get re-certified in CPR every two years.

And even though she is humble, her efforts deserve recognition.