Technocap, LLC. has a plan to help clean the universe

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Manufacturing products for today’s world produces a lot of greenhouse gases.

In fact, nearly 18 percent of global emissions are from manufacturing. But at Technocap, LLC., they’re working to reverse that upward trend. On Wednesday, they switched on a product that will help to clean the universe.

At Technocap, a policy is in place to create more global, environmental, and economical sustainability. Tecnocap produces metal, which in itself, is completely sustainable. But now, they’ve added an extra feature that will increase sustainability that they call “An eternal investment.”

“Renewable energy is one of the main sources to fight with Greenhouse gases,” said Paolo Ghigo, President of Technocap, LLC. “So, if you consider the amount of oil that is not utilized, because of renewable energy, it’s going to keep the environment cleaner.”

The company faced a huge expense, upwards of a million dollars, last year when they had to replace their roof. So, they looked for a way to profit from the project. That answer came from a Wheeling University intern — solar energy.

“They’re going to see about one third of their power bill go away for the year,” said Mark McKechnie, owner of MTV Solar. “They’ve got room to do the other two thirds as they expand the solar system. And that’s what we’ll do.”

This solar system is the largest solar array across the entire state, consisting of seventeen hundred solar panels, which in return produces a lot of power. MTV Energy is a West Virginia Based company and says not only do they support what Tecnocap does as a company, but support the entire state in their energy projects.

“Here, where we are in this part of West Virginia, we don’t see many solar projects,” said McKechnie. “This is traditionally a based fuel economy area, and there’s going to be a big cracker plant going in. So, really, what we think is important is that all forms of energy are important. It’s not just one or the other one, it’s all forms.”

These solar panels will require minimal upkeep, and will last up to 50 years, creating an investment for Tecnocap that gives them financial incentives like tax credits.