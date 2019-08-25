Pennsylvania teen, 14, in critical condition after being shot at schoolyard

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was critically wounded when he was shot in the back of the head as he was playing at a southwest Philadelphia schoolyard.
Police say the youth was among a group of people at W.C. Longstreth Elementary School city’s Kingsessing neighborhood at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the gunman drove up and fired at least six shots.
Others in the group dragged the teen into the street and arriving officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
No arrests were immediately announced; it’s unclear whether the teen was the intended target.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old youth was critically injured when he was shot in the stomach in a seventh-floor hallway of a north Philadelphia building.
