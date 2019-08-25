Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Teen reported missing out of East Liverpool

Top Stories

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children is looking for a missing teen out of East Liverpool.

Kristiann Easterday, 16, is 5′ and 105 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 22. She has blonde hair with bluish green eyes.

If anyone has information on this missing person, contact Liverpool Township police at 330-385-1630 or regional director DNea Smith at 478-550-0148.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter