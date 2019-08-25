Teen reported missing out of East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children is looking for a missing teen out of East Liverpool.

Kristiann Easterday, 16, is 5′ and 105 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 22. She has blonde hair with bluish green eyes.

If anyone has information on this missing person, contact Liverpool Township police at 330-385-1630 or regional director DNea Smith at 478-550-0148.