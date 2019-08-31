Teen shields elderly woman from rain with his jacket

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (CNN/WTRF) — A random act of kindness captured in a photograph has recently went viral.

“It was pouring down rain and all the sudden, I see this teenager running across the parking lot taking his coat off,” said Officer Joe Holt of the Independence Police Department.

Officer Holt sat back in his patrol car in awe of the teenager draping an elderly woman with his own jacket as he escorted her to her car.

“I was just totally thrilled by it and I couldn’t let it go unnoticed,” said Officer Holt.

Therefore, he followed the boy to his mom’s van where he told the mother what her son had just done.

“She teared up pretty good,” said Officer Holt. “I mean, I teared up a little bit. I’m a parent as well. So, I told her that I was very impressed with him and that he should be proud.”

Officer Holt posted the picture on Facebook, which has recently gotten a lot of people talking.

However, Officer Holt only wants to take to one person — the boy with the big heart in the video above.

Do you know him? If so, Officer Holt would like to reward the boy with dinner.

“He’s the hero,” said Officer Holt. “So, it’s wherever he wants to go. It’s on my dime. So he can pick.”

Officer Holt extended a public invitation to the teenager to reach out to the Independence Police Department.