MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 41-year-old Saul Vega is charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage a minor in sexual activity.

The Marshall County teen said she met Vega on an X-rated adults-only website that she joined by claiming she was an adult although she was actually 13.

She said he told her his name was Jose.

She said she sneaked out of the house one night at midnight, met him at a park, and he drove her to a secluded spot in Marshall County where they had sex in the back seat of his car.

The incident happened in May of 2019.