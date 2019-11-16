Teen with Down Syndrome bags first buck

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTRF) – Last weekend was opening weekend for deer rifle hunters in Minnesota and it was a hunt to remember for one family.

19-year-old Pierce Pennaz has Down syndrome and thanks to a new law, he was able to go hunting with his father.

So, we got up Saturday morning, early, 5:00 am. We got Pierce roused out of bed, got him dressed for the weather. Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz

Despite being under the weather, Pierce and his dad waited for hours before a six-point buck happened by.

He had about a 120 yard shot, which is a long shot for a 20-gauge and he made a perfect hit on the deer. Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz

It was a magical dad and son moment.

You got a deer buddy! All by yourself! Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz

It wasn’t a trophy buck but for father and son, it was still a treasure.

I woke up Sunday morning — I admit I was crying. I just aid what an amazing experience and what an amazing young man. Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz

