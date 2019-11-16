Teen with Down Syndrome bags first buck

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTRF) – Last weekend was opening weekend for deer rifle hunters in Minnesota and it was a hunt to remember for one family.
19-year-old Pierce Pennaz has Down syndrome and thanks to a new law, he was able to go hunting with his father.
So, we got up Saturday morning, early, 5:00 am. We got Pierce roused out of bed, got him dressed for the weather.Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz
Despite being under the weather, Pierce and his dad waited for hours before a six-point buck happened by.
He had about a 120 yard shot, which is a long shot for a 20-gauge and he made a perfect hit on the deer.Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz
It was a magical dad and son moment.
You got a deer buddy! All by yourself!Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz
It wasn’t a trophy buck but for father and son, it was still a treasure.
I woke up Sunday morning — I admit I was crying. I just aid what an amazing experience and what an amazing young man.Steve Pennaz, Father of Pierce Pennaz
LATEST HEADLINES