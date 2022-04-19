MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7NEWS that a single vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 16 year old female on State Route 556 in Salem Township, Monroe County.

Police say that at approximately 5:05 pm, a 16 year old female from Sardis, OH, and a 16 year old female passenger from Clarington, OH were traveling westbound on State Route 556. The vehicle failed to maintain control and traveled off the side of the roadway and then overturned.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.

The 16 year old passenger was transported from the scene to WVU Wetzel County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that improper passing and speed are suspected factors in the crash, and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.