Temple Shalom continues to heal one year after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The sun shines over gardens surrounding the Tree of Life Synagogue Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Sunday, Oct. 27, marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. A virtual remembrance, an overseas concert and community service projects highlight the many plans for commemorating the loss. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Sunday, October 27 marks the one year anniversary of the mass shooting inside Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

In Wheeling, one local rabbi and his congregation are still grappling with what happened and says it’s his mission to bring unity between all faiths.

All of us have friends and loved ones in the Pittsburgh Jewish Community. A member of Tree of Life is an aunt of one of our congregants who was shot and killed on that day. Rabbi Joshua Lief of Temple Shalom

More than 500 people attended an interfaith memorial service at Temple Shalom one day after the shooting tragedy.

It was an overflowing crowd pouring out onto Walnut Avenue. It was overwhelming. Rabbi Joshua Lief of Temple Shalom

Temple Shalom and other places of worship in the community continue hosting interfaith events to bring people together in good times — not just bad ones.

We are thankful for the warmth, support, kindness, love and sense of safety we get from being part of this Wheeling community. Rabbi Joshua Lief of Temple Shalom

Nationwide, the Anti-Defamation League says attacks on Jews are rising.

The U.S. saw roughly 800 antisemitic incidents during the first half of the year.