WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanksgiving is a holiday that knows no religious boundaries, and Temple Shalom hosts their annual Community-Wide Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to prove that in a world with so much division, we are capable of coming together for the common good.

Temple Shalom is hosting their annual Community-Wide Interfaith Service of Thanksgiving tonight!🦃

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods or non-perishable food items to be collected to give back to those in need in our community.



At this service Temple Shalom hosts every year, you will see all people from different corners of the community gather together around a shared sense of gratitude and purpose.

“To come to an event like this and see folks from a variety of faith traditions all sharing a similar message of being appreciative, being grateful, and even more so, of then being of service to others ought to help us to realize we have far more in common than we have that divides us.” Rabbi Lief – Temple Shalom

Representation from Bishop Darrell Cummings, Rev. Erica Harley, Bishop Mark Brennan, Rabbi Joshua Lief, and Rev. Ken Hardway brought the interfaith aspect of this service to life.

They also encouraged attendees to bring non-perishable food items to give back to those who may not have a Thanksgiving meal waiting for them tomorrow.

“Some people say they have taken ‘Christ’ out of Christmas, but I’ve never heard anybody say they’ve taken ‘thanks’ out of Thanksgiving. That Thanksgiving is still just about Thanksgiving – taking time to be thankful that no matter where you find yourself that you do have something to be thankful for. That bad things are happening all over the country, all over the world, but even with all of the bad things, we still have something to be thankful for.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Every year, it’s an evening to reflect on all that we have, and all we are capable of giving back.

”It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring a faith element to a holiday that would otherwise be consumption. On Thanksgiving, we eat as much as we can. The next day on Black Friday we spend as much as we can – To remember to be grateful.” Rabbi Joshua Lief – Temple Shalom

All items donated are going straight back into the hands of those in need right in our own community to give as many people in the Ohio Valley the chance at a happy Thanksgiving as possible.