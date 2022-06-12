OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Mark your calendars, the annual Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic is back for the 15th year.

The event raises money for local nursing student scholarships and raises awareness for organ donation.

Heather was killed in a car accident just weeks away from graduating from nursing school, and because of her selfless act of organ donation, Heather saved countless lives.

Her mom Jody Miller say in the beginning they hoped to raise enough for one scholarship, but now it has grown into more than she’d ever imagined.

We’re kind of threefold. We support organ donation because my daughter was an organ donor, and we support Mothers Against Drunk Driving and then we also award nursing scholarships to local students that had the same passion as my daughter did. So, we get kind of all walks of life. We actually have some of the police officers that were on the crash that night. We have transplant recipients. We have local people that golf. I think we’ve covered maybe 15 states from people that travel here to participate. Jody Miller, Mother of Jody Miller, Director of the Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic

Over 195 nursing scholarships/rewards have been given out to local students over the past 14 years.

Heather’s mom says she is so thankful that so many people and local businesses help support the cause every year.

The Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic is happening Friday, July 29 at Oglebay Park Crispin Golf Club.

Contact Joe McGlumphy for more information 740-391-6001.