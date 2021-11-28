The 26 best SUVs for snow

(iSeeCars) – Driving in the winter can be an unpleasant experience. There’s the discomfort of entering a freezing vehicle to warm it up as well as the inherent safety dangers associated with winter driving conditions. Even if you’re confident in your ability to drive in the snow, your winter driving proficiency may not be shared with other people on the road. Luckily there are vehicles out there to make winter driving safer and more comfortable. Among those vehicles are SUVs across all sizes. We are breaking down the Best SUVs for Snow to help ensure you and your car are properly equipped for winter road conditions.

How to Identify the Best SUVs for Snow?

Not all cars are created equal when it comes to taking on all-weather driving conditions. The Best SUVs for Snow have the right combination of features to improve performance in light to deep snow and on icy roads, while also maintaining clear visibility during winter conditions. You’ll also want features that provide added comfort and needed warmth. Here are some important features to help improve a car’s performance in the snow:

All-Wheel Drive/Four-Wheel Drive: All-wheel drive sends power to all four wheels. The power is divided between the front and rear wheels, which can be helpful in snowy and icy conditions. If one set slips, the others will power the vehicle. Four-wheel drive sends a fixed amount of power to each axle, and 4WD can be switched on or off by the driver.

All-wheel drive sends power to all four wheels. The power is divided between the front and rear wheels, which can be helpful in snowy and icy conditions. If one set slips, the others will power the vehicle. Four-wheel drive sends a fixed amount of power to each axle, and 4WD can be switched on or off by the driver. Anti-Lock Brakes: Anti-lock braking systems are available on all modern cars and help prevent wheels from locking up while providing steering control during aggressive braking. ABS automatically cycles the brake pads when a sudden stop occurs, which is helpful when trying to slow down on a slippery surface.

Anti-lock braking systems are available on all modern cars and help prevent wheels from locking up while providing steering control during aggressive braking. ABS automatically cycles the brake pads when a sudden stop occurs, which is helpful when trying to slow down on a slippery surface. Driver-Assist Technology (forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking): Advanced driver-assistance systems are technologies designed to help drivers while driving and parking. They use automated technology to increase safety by reducing human error, which is a main cause of road accidents. Driver-assist technologies including forward collision warning, automatic high beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking can help prevent accidents in snowy conditions.

Advanced driver-assistance systems are technologies designed to help drivers while driving and parking. They use automated technology to increase safety by reducing human error, which is a main cause of road accidents. Driver-assist technologies including forward collision warning, automatic high beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking can help prevent accidents in snowy conditions. Ground Clearance: Ground clearance is the minimum distance between the bottom of the vehicle and the driving surface. High ground clearance helps prevent the bottom of the vehicle from scraping against uneven, snowy terrain, which can reduce traction to the point of getting “stuck” in deep snow

Ground clearance is the minimum distance between the bottom of the vehicle and the driving surface. High ground clearance helps prevent the bottom of the vehicle from scraping against uneven, snowy terrain, which can reduce traction to the point of getting “stuck” in deep snow Headlight Washers: Headlight washers are common on SUVs and off-road vehicles,and help improve visibility by wiping headlights free of snow or dirt.

Headlight washers are common on SUVs and off-road vehicles,and help improve visibility by wiping headlights free of snow or dirt. Heated Mirrors: Heated side mirrors work like a defroster to help quickly remove snow and ice from mirrors.

Heated side mirrors work like a defroster to help quickly remove snow and ice from mirrors. Heated Seats/Steering Wheel: These are comfort features, and help warm the driver in freezing conditions.

These are comfort features, and help warm the driver in freezing conditions. Remote Start: Another comfort feature, this allows the driver to start the car remotely.

Another comfort feature, this allows the driver to start the car remotely. Traction/Stability Control: These systems help ensure that all wheels have maximum traction. While they are packaged together, the two serve different functions. Traction control stops wheels from spinning, while electronic stability control (ESC) automatically brakes individual wheels when grip and traction are compromised. Both technologies became standard on all vehicles in 2012.

These systems help ensure that all wheels have maximum traction. While they are packaged together, the two serve different functions. Traction control stops wheels from spinning, while electronic stability control (ESC) automatically brakes individual wheels when grip and traction are compromised. Both technologies became standard on all vehicles in 2012. Winter/Snow Tires: Winter tires outperform all-season tires in snowy conditions, and are particularly effective on cars equipped with four-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Best SUVs for Snow Driving

To select the best SUV for snow driving, iSeeCars analyzed SUVs across all sizes. These cars achieved a score of 8.0 or above (out of 10) on iSeeCars quality analysis that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Based on this criteria, an iSeeCars Quality Score was calculated. These cars also have all-wheel or four-wheel drive and the right combination of safety features that aid drivers in snowy conditions.

Here are the best SUVs for snow across multiple vehicle categories:

Best Small SUVs and Crossovers for Snow

Small SUVs provide a higher ground clearance than sedans while adding cargo and passenger space. Here are the best compact SUVs for snow:

Best Small SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Subaru Outback 8.7 $26,945 $25,939 2 Honda CR-V 8.7 $25,750 $25,090 3 Subaru Forester 8.7 $25,195 $23,752 4 Toyota RAV4 8.6 $26,350 $23,511 5 Kia Sportage 8.4 $24,090 $20,381 6 Hyundai Tucson 8.3 $25,350 $20,668 7 Ford Escape 8.2 $25,555 $20,407 8 Mitsubishi Outlander 8.1 $26,095 $18,677

1. Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

MSRP: $26,945

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,939

The 2022 Subaru Outback, which also tops the iSeeCars Rankings for the Best Small SUVs, is also the best small SUV for snow. Every Subaru Outback includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and radar cruise control. The Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive to provide increased grip, and also has excellent outward visibility from its wagon-like exterior design.

A new Subaru Outback costs $25,945, and an average three-year-old used Subaru Outback costs $25,939.

2. Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 9.6

MSRP: $25,750

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,090

The Honda CR-V ranks second as the best small SUV for snow. Every CR-V includes Honda Sensing, which includes standard forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. The Honda CR-V comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $1,500 to every trim except the Touring trim, which includes all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

A new Honda CR-V costs $35,750, and an average three-year-old used Honda CR-V costs $25,090.

3. Subaru Forester

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.9

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

MSRP: $25,195

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,752

The Subaru Forester’s standard safety technology includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and radar/adaptive cruise control. Similar to the Outback, standard all-wheel drive means the Forester offers increased grip during inclement weather. Upper trims also include hill descent control with X-Mode traction enhancement, which assists drivers in safely travelling down snow-covered hills.

A new Subaru Forester costs an average of $25,195, and a three-year-old used Subaru Forester costs an average of $23,752.

4. Toyota RAV4

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 7.9

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 9.7

MSRP: $26,350

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,511

The Toyota RAV4 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. The Toyota RAV4 comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available for buyers seeking increased confidence on slippery roads for an extra $1,400. Weather packages can be added to certain trims which includes a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

A new Toyota RAV4 costs an average of $26,350, and a three-year-old used Toyota RAV4 costs an average of $23,511.

5. Kia Sportage

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.5

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.6

MSRP: $24,090

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $20,381

The Kia Sportage’s standard driver safety tech includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention monitoring. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, radar cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors can be added at higher trim levels. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Sportage but all-wheel drive can be added to all trim levels for $1,500.

A new Kia Sportage costs an average of $24,090 and a three-year-old used Kia Sportage costs an average of $20,381.

6. Hyundai Tucson

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 6.9

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.8

MSRP: $25,350

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $20,668

Standard driver-assist technologies for the Hyundai Tucson consist of forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, and rear-seat reminder. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Hyundai Tucson, with all-wheel drive available on all trims for $1,400.

A new Hyundai Tucson costs an average of $25,350 and a three-year-old used Hyundai Tucson costs an average of $20,668.

7. Ford Escape

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.5

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.6

MSRP: $25,555

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $20,407

The Ford Escape offers forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert as standard equipment. The Ford Escape comes standard with front-wheel drive and makes all-wheel drive available on all trims for an added $1,500 except the top-line Titanium model, which includes all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

A new Ford Escape costs an average of $25,555 and a three-year-old used Ford Escape costs an average of $20,407.

8. Mitsubishi Outlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 7.7

Retained Value Score: 7.6

Safety Score: 9.1

MSRP: $26,095

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $18,677

The Mitsubishi Outlander was redesigned for 2022 and has standard forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist. All-wheel drive is standard.

A new Mitsubishi Outlander costs an average of $26,065 and a three-year-old used Mitsubishi Outlander costs an average of $18,677.

Best Midsize SUVs for Snow

Midsize SUVs and crossovers provide more cargo and passenger space than their small SUV counterparts and often include a third row of seating.

Best Midsize SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Toyota 4Runner 8.7 $36,590-$50,570 $39,574 2 Toyota Highlander 8.7 $34,910-$49,015 $32,556 3 Honda Pilot 8.7 $32,550-$50,220 $30,592 4 Ford Explorer 8.6 $32,225-$54,480 $32,990 5 Ford Edge 8.4 $31,250-$43,110 $26,838 6 Hyundai Santa Fe 8.3 $26,850-$42,300 $26,407 7 Nissan Murano 8.2 $32,610-$45,710 $26,660

1. Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.7

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $36,590-$50,570

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $39,574

The Toyota 4Runner is one of the most reliable SUVs available thanks to its ruggedness and durability. Rear-wheel drive comes standard in most trims with the exception of TRD models, where four-wheel drive is standard; four-wheel drive can be added to the other trim levels for either $1,610 or $1,875. With over 9-inches of ground clearance, 4WD-equipped 4Runners can handle the harshest of winter conditions, making it the best midsize SUV for snow. The 4Runner’s TRD Pro trim, which has the off-road prowess to compete with the Jeep Wrangler, has a standard 4WD system that features low-range gearing and a locking rear differential to help escape extreme weather conditions. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

A new Toyota 4Runner costs between $36,590 and $50,570 and a three-year-old used Toyota 4Runner costs an average of $39,574.

2. Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.6

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.6

Average New Car Price: $34,910-$49,015

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,556

The Toyota Highlander is a capable crossover with a comfortable, high-quality cabin and three rows of seats. The Highlander comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. All trims come standard with front-wheel drive. AWD can be added to lower trims for $1,600 or $1,950 on higher trims.

A new Toyota Highlander costs between $34,910 and $49,015 and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander costs an average of $32,556.

3. Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.3

Value Retention Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $32,550-$50,220

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $30,592

The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV for those seeking a family-friendly hauler without the bulkiness of a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative with spacious seating for up to eight passengers. It comes standard with a suite of safety features including collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. The Pilot’s highest trim comes with heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row captains chairs. AWD can be added to lower trims for $2,000, and it comes standard on its highest elite trim.

A new Honda Pilot costs between $32,550 and $50,220 and a three-year-old used Honda Pilot costs $30,592.

4. Ford Explorer

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.1

Value Retention Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $32,225-$54,480

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,990

The Ford Explorer has multiple powerful turbocharged engines to choose from and drives comfortably. The Explorer also has plenty of cargo space, with three rows of seats and a list of standard features that include active safety features like forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes standard with a remote starter and heated seats in all but the base trim. The Limited trim features heated second-row seats and a heated steering wheel. Four-wheel drive comes standard in the two highest trims and can be added to the lower trims for $2,000.

A new Ford Explorer costs between $32,225 and $54,480 and a three-year-old used Ford Explorer costs an average of $32,990.

5. Ford Edge

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.8

Value Retention Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $31,250-$43,110

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,838

The Ford Edge offers similar technology and safety features as the Ford Explorer, but the Edge comes standard with a larger infotainment touchscreen at 12 inches. The two also have different drivetrains, as the Explorer is RWD/4WD and the Edge is FWD/AWD. The Edge only has two rows of seats and less powerful engine choices, as well as a lower starting price, making it a more practical option for families who don’t require a third row of seats. The Edge comes standard with front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive can be added to all trims for $1,995 with the exception of the top ST trim that offers it standard.

A new Ford Edge costs between $31,250 and $43,110 and a used Ford Edge costs an average of $26,838.

6. Hyundai Santa Fe

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Scoe: 8.1

Value Retention Score: 6.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $26,850-$42,300

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,407

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a two-row SUV that seats five passengers. The Santa Fe consistently earns high rankings for predicted reliability and has above-average fuel economy for its class. It has an upscale interior and comes standard with safety technology like forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, pedestrian and cyclist detection, forward automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam headlights. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive can be added to all trims for $1,700. Heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel can be found on upper trims.

A new Hyundai Santa Fe costs between $26,850 and $42,300, and a three-year-old used Hyundai Santa Fe costs an average of$26,407.

7. Nissan Murano

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 7.8

Value Retention Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 9.0

Average New Car Price: $32,610-$45,710

Average Used Car Price: $26,660

The Nissan Murano ranks seventh. The two-row Murano comfortably seats five and has an efficient V6 engine. The Murano also has many standard active safety features including forward and rear collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights, and lane keep assist. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive can be added to all trims for $1,550.

A new Nissan Murano costs between ​​$32,610 and $45,710, and a three-year-old used Nissan Murano costs an average of $26,660.

Best Large SUVs for Snow

Large SUVs, also known as full-size SUVs, are the largest SUVs you can buy. They commonly feature three rows of spacious seats and are built on truck platforms.

Best Large SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Chevrolet Tahoe 8.7 $48,000-$72,600 $46,820 2 Ford Expedition 8.7 $49,025-$76,825 $49,324 3 GMC Yukon 8.7 $50,700-$71,400 $50,611 4 GMC Yukon XL 8.6 $53,400-$74,100 $52,257

Chevrolet Tahoe

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.7

Value Retention Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $48,000-$72,600

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $46,820

The Chevrolet Tahoe is the best large SUV for snow and was fully redesigned for 2021 to add more legroom and standard safety features. The Tahoe has three available engine options, including two powerful V8 engines and a turbo diesel inline-six. Rear-wheel drive is standard in every trim, and four-wheel drive can be added to all trims, except in the Z71, which has standard 4WD. Upgrading to 4WD costs an additional $3,000. With 4WD, the Tahoe can handle snowy conditions with ease thanks to its generous ground clearance and powerful engine. The Tahoe has a suite of standard safety features including forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Heated front seats come standard in all but the base trim and a heated steering wheel is also available.

The Tahoe is also among the more affordable vehicles in the large SUV class, with a new Chevrolet Tahoe costing between $48,000 and $72,600. If you opt for a three-year-old used Chevrolet Tahoe, you can expect to pay an average of $46,820

Ford Expedition

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 6.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $49,025-$76,825

Average Used Car Price: $49,324

Unlike its rivals with V8 engines, the Ford Expedition has a twin-turbo V6, giving it better gas mileage than the rest of its class. Ford introduced a new base two-row trim for the 2021 model year, which makes the vehicle available as a two- or three-row SUV for the first time. The Expedition comes standard with rear-wheel drive, ​​but four-wheel drive can be added to any trim for $3,050. The 202A package costs $3,685 and can be added to the XLT trim to provide winter-friendly features such as remote start, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The package comes standard on higher trims, but is not available on the base trim.

A new Ford Expedition costs $49,025 to $76,825, while a used Ford Expedition for sale costs from $20,749 to $57,000.

3-4. GMC Yukon/GMC Yukon XL

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2 (Reliability: 8.6, Value Retention: 7.9, Safety: 8.0)

iSeeCars Quality Score (XL): 8.1 (Reliability: 8.7, Value Retention: 7.5, Safety: 8.0

Average New Car Price (Yukon): $50,700-$71,400

Average Used Car Price (Yukon): $50,611

Average New Car Price (Yukon XL): $53,400-$74,100

Average Used Car Price (Yukon XL): $52,257

Ranked third and fourth respectively are the GMC Yukon and its extended variant, the GMC Yukon XL. Also redesigned for 2021, the Yukon and the Yukon XL share a platform with the other full-size GM SUVs, including the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Suburban. All these full-size GMs will pull more than 8,000 pounds, making them great options for families with regular towing needs. The Yukon and Yukon XL come standard with RWD, but 4WD can be added for $3,000 on all trims except the AT4 off-road trim, which includes standard 4WD. The SLT Luxury package costs $2,030 and adds heated second-row seats and a heated steering wheel to the SLT trim, and these features come standard on higher trims.

A new GMC Yukon costs between $50,700 and $71,400 and a three-year-old used GMC Yukon costs an average of $50,611. A new GMC Yukon XL costs between $53,400 and $74,100 and a three-year-old used GMC Yukon XL costs an average of $52,257.

Best Luxury SUVs for Snow

For car shoppers looking for a luxury SUV, here are our picks for the best luxury SUVs for snow across all sizes.

Best Luxury SUVs for Snow By Vehicle Category Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price Best Luxury Small SUV Acura RDX 8.7 $38,400-$51,000 $26,382 Best Luxury Midsize SUV Acura MDX 9.0 $46,900-$60,650 $33,667 Best Luxury Large SUV Lincoln Navigator 8.6 $29,570-$47,070 $23,805

Best Small Luxury SUV: Acura RDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 7.7

Value Retention Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $38,400-$51,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,382

The Acura RDX compact SUV is the best luxury small SUV for snow and offers a comfortable interior and confident driving dynamics. The RDX has a 272-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and comes standard with front-wheel drive (FWD). For an extra $2,000, the Acura Super Handling All-Wheel Drive System can be added, which operates the vehicle with front-wheel drive to improve efficiency, but switches to torque-vectoring AWD when slippage is detected. It has standard driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and automatic high beam assist.

A new Acura RDX costs between $38,400 and $51,000 and a three-year-old used Acura RDX costs an average of $26,382.

Best Luxury Midsize SUV: Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $46,900-$60,650

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $33,667

The Acura MDX is the best luxury midsize SUV for snow and debuts an all-new version for 2022 after skipping the 2021 model year. It has a capable 290 horsepower V6 engine and offers spacious seating for up to seven passengers. The redesigned MDX provides more cargo and passenger space than the previous generation and comes with more standard features, including a rear-seat reminder and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes with a suite of standard driver assistance features like blindspot monitoring, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, drowsiness monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. The MDX comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $2,000. Like the RDX, the MDX features Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system, which was engineered to improve handling on dry conditions while also providing all-weather driving capabilities. The system can continuously monitor driving conditions to determine how power should be distributed among the car’s four wheels, which helps it perform well on winter roads. The MDX comes standard with heated seats, and a heated steering wheel is available with the Advance package.

A new Acura MDX costs between $46,900 and $60,650, and a three-year-old used Acura MDX costs an average of $33,667.

Best Luxury Large SUV: Lincoln Navigator

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 7.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $76,185-$98,125

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $63,298

The Lincoln Navigator has a powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine that provides above-average fuel economy for the large SUV class at 18 mpg. It has an elegant interior full of high-end materials, including leather and wood trim. The Lincoln Navigator comes standard with rear-wheel drive on all trims except the Black Label trim, and 4WD can be added to lower trims for $2,670. The Navigator has a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds when properly equipped, earning it a spot on the iSeeCars list of Best SUVs for Towing. The Navigator has multiple driving modes that change the vehicle’s powertrain including a 4X4 mode, a slippery mode, and a deep conditions mode. These powertrains help the Navigator flourish in winter conditions.

A new Lincoln Navigator costs between $76,185 and $98,125 and a used Lincoln Navigator costs an average of $63,298.

Best Hybrid and Electric SUVs for Snow

In order to achieve all-weather capability, fuel-efficiency is often sacrificed. For drivers who want an efficient, all-weather vehicle, here are our picks for the best hybrid and electric SUVs for snow.

Best Hybrid and Electric SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price Best Hybrid SUV Toyota Highlander Hybrid 8.8 $24,525-$32,650 $20,744 Best Luxury Hybrid SUV Lexus RX 450h 8.9 $47,920-$53,720 $43,177 Best Electric SUV Ford Mustang Mach-E N/A $42,800-$50,400 N/A Best Luxury Electric SUV Audi e-tron N/A $65,900-$69,100 N/A

Best Hybrid SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.9

Value Retention Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $38,510-$50,415

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $35,960

Earning the title as the best hybrid SUV in the snow is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid midsize SUV. The Highlander Hybrid comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. All Highlander Hybrid trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $1,600 in lower trims and $1,950 on higher trims. The Highlander Hybrid’s AWD system features a separate rear-mounted electric motor to send power to the rear wheels when needed, making the Highlander Hybrid quite capable on snowy and slippery roads.

A new Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs between $38,510 and $50,415, and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander Hybrid costs an average of $35,960.

Best Luxury Hybrid SUV: Lexus RX 450h

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 9.0

Value Retention Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 9.8

Average New Car Price: $38,510-$50,415

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $35,960

The Lexus RX 450h is a midsize SUV that comes in both a two-row and three-row configuration. For the two-row version, there is 16 cubic feet behind the rear seats, and the three-row has 7.5 cubic feet behind the third row, and 45.7 cubic feet with the third row folded down. The RX 450h gets a combined MPG of 30. The RX 450h comes standard with the Lexus AWD system that automatically sends power to either two or four wheels as needed to provide optimal traction.

A new Lexus RX 450h costs between $47,920 and $53,720, and a used Lexus RX 450h costs an average of $43,177.

Best Electric SUV: Ford Mustang Mach-E

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: N/A

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: N/A

Average New Car Price: $42,800-$50,400

The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted for the 2021 model year and is the best electric SUV for snowy driving. It comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive can be added for $2,700. Higher trims, like the GT trim, come standard with AWD. The Mach-E comes standard with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

A new Ford Mustang Mach-E costs between $42,800 and $50,400.

Best Luxury Electric SUV: Audi e-tron

iSeeCars Quality Score: N/A

Reliability Score: 8.2

Value Retention Score: N/A

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $65,900-$69,100

The Audi e-tron midsize electric SUV debuted for the 2019 model year. It comes standard with Audi’s balanced Quattro all-wheel drive system and comes with a suite of standard safety features like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and automatic high beam headlights. It also comes with winter-friendly safety features like a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

A new Audi e-tron costs between $65,900 and $69,100.

Bottom Line

If you live in an area that experiences snow and winter weather, you should consider one of our picks for the best SUVs for snow to keep you safe on snowy roads. It’s important to understand that standard versions of many SUVs aren’t properly equipped for snow, so make sure you’re aware that all-wheel or four-wheel drive as well as many comfort features are often add-ons.

If you’re interested in other vehicle types with all-weather driving capability, check out our list of the Best Cars for Snow.

More from iSeeCars.com:

If you’re interested in a new or used car that’s equipped to handle winter conditions, be sure to check out iSeeCars’ award-winning car search engine. It uses advanced algorithms to help shoppers find the best car deals and provides key insights and valuable automotive resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check report and Best Cars rankings. Filter by price, fuel economy, drive type, and other parameters to find your next vehicle.

This article, Best SUVs for Snow, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.