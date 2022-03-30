WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The second COVID-19 booster shot is now available for those who qualify.

***Find a vaccination clinic near you***

As the number of active cases in West Virginia continues to decrease, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is working quickly to keep the numbers down.

Administrator Howard Gamble says just like most vaccine, it takes multiple doses to completely cover an individual.

The state health department within a few hours ago signed off for the state of West Virginia. So, we’ve already begun to offer a second booster, fourth dose to individuals in the Ohio Valley. It was a very quick turnaround. We knew it was coming for a booster or a second booster. We didn’t know what happened as fast as it did, but we’re ready vaccinating already this morning. HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATOR, WHEELING-OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

He says you must be 50 years of age or older and at least 4 months out from your first booster shot.

Immunocompromised individuals of any age also qualify to receive their second dose.

For more news updates follow Ashley on Twitter and Facebook.